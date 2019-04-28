Klobuchar: ‘Looks Like’ Trump Obstructed Justice

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said based on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, it “looks like” President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Klobuchar said, “When you read that report in detail and you start out with what happened with Russia, to me it looks like obstruction.”

She added, “And especially the part if we want to protect our nation, maybe Russia didn’t use tanks. Maybe they didn’t use missiles, but they invaded our democracy all the same. They did it by meddling and not just meddling but actually invading our democracy.”

