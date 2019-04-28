Sally Yates: If Trump Was Not President, ‘He Would Likely Be Indicted on Obstruction’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said after reading special counsel Robert Mueller’s report she thinks Donald Trump would be indicted for obstruction of justice if he were not the president.

Yates said, “If you read the entire Mueller report, I think it paints a devastating portrait of a president and a campaign who welcomed a foreign adversary’s illegal interference in our election, who have been continually lying about it. And then used the power of the presidency to try to forward the investigation into his own conduct. That’s not exoneration.”

She added, “I’ve been a prosecutor for nearly 30 years, and I can tell you I’ve personally prosecuted obstruction cases on far, far less evidence than this. And yes, I believe if he were not the president of the United States, he would likely be indicted on obstruction.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN