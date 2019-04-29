Behar Blames Trump for Synagogue Shooting: ‘Mr. President, You Are the Culprit’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar called President Donald Trump the “culprit” in the rise of incidents like last weekend in California when a gunman opened fire in a synagogue, killing one and injuring three others.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So yet again it’s happened in this country, something horrible. Saturday a white nationalist allegedly opened fire in a San Diego synagogue killing one woman and injuring three others. The 19-year-old suspected shooter also being investigated for a recent mosque fire. He wrote an online manifesto saying he was inspired by recent acts of terrorism from other white nationalists. These incidents are on the rise. What do we do about this?”

Behar said, “I want to say something about Trump. I wrote down the line—last week Biden introduced a video where he brought up Charlottesville. We all saw that. It was very well done. It reminded me we’re losing the soul of America. The next day Donald Trump defends Charlottesville once again. Says that these people were historians they were more interested in Robert E. Lee then the fact that they were saying ‘Jews will not replace us,’ they were just historians.”

“Why don’t we just lock up Doris Kearns Goodwin then?” she continued. “Then on Saturday in the morning this assault on the synagogue. Then Saturday afternoon ‘our hearts are with the victims.’ He talks out of both sides of his mouth. He’s provocative. He gives dog whistles constantly to these people. Then Kellyanne goes out there and defends him and says ‘no no no,’ and he is like ‘no no no.’ Take responsibility for your actions. Mr. President, you are the culprit.”

