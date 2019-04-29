Biden: Hill ‘Did Not Get Treated Well’ – ‘That’s My Responsibility’

Joe Biden tells @GMA he takes responsibility for Anita Hill’s treatment during Clarence Thomas’s confirmation hearing. "As the committee chairman, I take responsibility that she did not get treated well. I take responsibility for that.” https://t.co/rYzwxlwTTN pic.twitter.com/zfKMQ4ddoR

During a portion of an interview with ABC set to air on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that Anita Hill wasn’t treated well, and “I take responsibility for that.”

Biden said, “I believed her from the very beginning, but I was chairman. She did not get a fair hearing. She did not get treated well. That’s my responsibility. … As the committee chairman, I take responsibility that she did not get treated well. I take responsibility for that.”

He added, “I take responsibility for that. Because I was the chairman. I was unable to figure out a way to — how to change it, and I apologized for it. And I apologize again. Because, look, here’s the deal, she just did not get treated fair across the board. The system did not work.”

(h/t Grabien)

