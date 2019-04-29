CNN’s Toobin: When Trump Is ‘Off the Teleprompter’ the ‘White Nationalist Message Is Always There’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said when President Donald Trump was not on a teleprompter “the white nationalist message is always there.”

Toobin said, “The fact that the President of the United States, who said that both sides had good people in them, in this white nationalist rally, and the fact he said this weekend that he expressed himself perfectly — perfectly — I think that just shows where he is. This weekend he was also tweeting in support of the second person drafted in the NFL draft, who was a white guy who had expressed racist sentiment.”

He added, “This is who the president is. You turn off the teleprompter when he’s obliged to say something politically acceptable. When you go to Donald Trump expressing himself on his own, the white nationalist message is always there.”

