Cory Booker: Trump’s Language Is Contributing to the ‘Rise in Hate Crimes’

Monday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s language has “been contributing to what we see as a rise in hate crimes.”

Booker said, “Well, we know what we have in him now. It’s not illusions from his failure to condemn white Nazis marching in Virginia, to even the way he seems to have different standards for different groups in America. The way he talks about African-Americans. The way he talks about women. Clearly the language he’s had, from shit-hole countries to you name it, that has in many ways been contributing to what we see as a rise in hate crimes.”

He added, “I think there is something even deeper going on than just about him. I worry about a Democratic party that makes this all about one guy and one office, when we don’t pay attention to the deeper tribalism in our country. Urgent needs for moral, you know, grace and decency and healing in our country. Because a lot of the problems I deal with in my—you know, I live in an inner-city neighborhood that’s at and below the poverty line, black and brown community, a lot of the challenges we have to meet, a subject of a lack of empathy for the pain and struggling going on with so many. I’ve said many times, the opposite of justice is not only, indifference and inaction. We as a country need to have that revival of grace and empathy so that we can begin to come together and deal with persistent injustices existing before even Donald Trump.”

