Coulter: If Bernie Sanders Went Back to Original Position on Immigration, I’d Vote for Him

On a recent episode of PBS’s “Firing Line,” conservative commentator Ann Coulter, author of “Resistance Is Futile!,” said she would vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president if he reverted back to his once-held position on immigration.

As recently as 2013, Sanders was a proponent of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, to which Coulter said she would support.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET HOOVER, ‘FIRING LINE’ HOST: What do you think about Bernie Sanders? If Bernie Sanders is for getting rid of low-skilled workers to ensure higher wages for [Americans]. COULTER: And protecting the border. If he went back to his original position, which is the pro-blue-collar position, I mean, it totally makes sense with him. If he went back to that position, I’d vote for him. I might work for him. I don’t care about the rest of the socialist stuff, just can we do something for ordinary Americans?

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor