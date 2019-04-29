Gabbard: ‘Not Our Place’ to Pick ‘Winners and Losers’ in Venezuela

In an interview with PBS’s “Firing Line,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said the United States should not try to influence who becomes the leader in a country like Venezuela, which is suffering a humanitarian crisis and experiencing a power struggle.
Gabbard argued that leadership has to be determined by the people within that country, adding it is not the United States’ “place” to influence.
“[T]he outcome, the ultimate resolution to the situation in Venezuela or other countries who may be facing a similar situation has to be determined by the people within that country,” Gabbard said. “The United States should take a hands-off approach rather than picking sides and winners and losers. That’s not our place to do that.”
She later added that determining between Nicolas Maduro, a socialist dictator who has served since 2013, and Juan Guaido is “something for the Venezuelan people to work out.”
Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.