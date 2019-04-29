Gabbard: ‘Not Our Place’ to Pick ‘Winners and Losers’ in Venezuela

Rep. @TulsiGabbard says it's wrong for the United States to support the opposition to President Maduro in Venezuela because we shouldn't be "picking winners and losers. That's not our place to do that." #FiringLineShowPBS pic.twitter.com/GrmTKhbHaY

In an interview with PBS’s “Firing Line,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said the United States should not try to influence who becomes the leader in a country like Venezuela, which is suffering a humanitarian crisis and experiencing a power struggle.

Gabbard argued that leadership has to be determined by the people within that country, adding it is not the United States’ “place” to influence.

“[T]he outcome, the ultimate resolution to the situation in Venezuela or other countries who may be facing a similar situation has to be determined by the people within that country,” Gabbard said. “The United States should take a hands-off approach rather than picking sides and winners and losers. That’s not our place to do that.”

She later added that determining between Nicolas Maduro, a socialist dictator who has served since 2013, and Juan Guaido is “something for the Venezuelan people to work out.”

