Gingrich Defends Trump Attack on Mueller Report: Hitting Back ‘Just Who He Is’

Monday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich took up for President Donald Trump for continuing to hit back at FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Gingrich explained on CBS’s “This Morning” that Trump is used to being on the gossip pages and learned the best move is to counter-punch and outlast the people attacking him, saying “it’s just who he is.”

“Trump’s entire career, starting here in New York, is to counter-punch,” Gingrich stated. “He lived on Page Six, the gossip columns and he learned you hit back, and you hit back harder than they hit. You hit back longer than they can hit, and it’s just who he is.”

