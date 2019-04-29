House Judiciary Vice Chair: Trump Admin ‘May Invite Impeachment’ if They Stonewall Congress ‘At Every Step’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Judiciary Committee Vice Chair Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) warned that the Trump administration should think about how much it wants to obstruct Congress, and that if they “stonewall Congress at every step of the way, then they may invite impeachment.”

Scanlon said, “I do think that the administration needs to think very carefully about how obstructive it wants to be. We are co-equal branches, although we in Congress, of course, routinely mention the fact that we’re Article I. But if the administration is going to stonewall Congress at every step of the way, then they may invite impeachment. We’re not looking for it.”

