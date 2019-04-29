O’Rourke: Scientists Say We Have Ten Years Left to Make ‘Bold Change’ on Climate

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 presidential candidate former Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) discussed his climate plan and stated that “science and scientists tell us” that there are ten years left to make “bold change” on climate.

O’Rourke said, “We know that certain oil and gas corporations have been fighting public policy on this issue, have been hiding their own science and research at the expense of our climate and human life. So, wherever those two things come in contrast or in opposition, I’m always going to choose the people of this country. Having said that, I want to make sure that those who work in the oil and gas industry, those who work in the fossil fuel industry, are brought along as partners to make sure that we make this transition in the ten years that we have left to us, as the science and scientists tell us, to make the kind of bold change that we need. We cannot afford to alienate a significant part of this country. We cannot do this by half measure or by only half of us. It can’t be Democrats vs. Republicans, big cities vs. small towns. We all have a shared interest in a cleaner future for this country. So, I’m going to work with, listen to everyone, anytime, anywhere to make sure that we advance this agenda and get to zero net — net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

