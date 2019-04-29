Watch: Construction Crane Collapses, Kills Four

Four people in Seattle, WA, were killed Saturday when a construction crane on a new Google campus collapsed and fell onto a busy street.

Dashcam video caught the moment the crane collapsed and broke into pieces as cars drove below.

Per Seattle Times, two ironworkers who were in the crane and two people in separate cars were found dead after the incident. Four more people were injured.

Daily Mail reports one of the victims is Seattle Pacific University freshman Sarah Wong. Another one of the victims is 31-year-old Andrew Yoder, who was one of the ironworkers working on the crane. The other names will be released on Monday.

The Seattle Department of Labor and Industries is looking into the cause of the accident. Witnesses and the National Weather Service reportedly said there were strong winds moving through the area at the time the crane was being dismantled.

