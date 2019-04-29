Watch Live: Activists Take to the Streets of D.C. to Demand ‘Medicare for All’

Activists marched on Washington, D.C., on Monday to rally for “Medicare for All.”
We have come here to say, “Enough!”
We have come here to demand the only moral, just solution to our failed #healthcare system: #MedicareForAll! pic.twitter.com/JESxnY7DoX
— NationalNursesUnited (@NationalNurses) April 29, 2019
At least one thousand people — almost all women — are marching through the streets of DC right now calling for #MedicareForAll ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HGOjZTY6EA
— Women's March (@womensmarch) April 29, 2019
