Bernie Sanders: Joe Biden Supported Iraq War, NAFTA and TPP — I Opposed Them

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy for the 2020 Democratic nod, as well.

Sanders pointed out the contrasts between him and Biden on trade and foreign policy.

“Well, look, I’m running against, I think, 19 other people,” Sanders said. “So I’m concerned about everybody. But I think when people take a look at my record versus Vice President Biden’s record, I helped lead the fight against NAFTA. He voted for NAFTA. I helped lead the fight against PNTR with China. He voted for it.”

“I strongly opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership,” he continued. “He supported it. I voted against the war in Iraq. He voted for it. So I think what I hope, Anderson, what this campaign is about — and I have to tell you, I like Joe Biden. Joe is a friend of mine. But I think what we need to do with all of the candidates, have an issue-oriented campaign, not personal attacks, but talk about what we have done in our political lives, what we want to do as president, and how we’re going to transform our economy so that it works for all of us and not just the 1 percent.”

