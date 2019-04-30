Biden: ‘It’s My Responsibility to Be More Sensitive to Whether or Not Someone Wants Me to Reassure Them’

On Tuesday’s “Good Morning America” on ABC, former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said in the wake of the controversy involving what he deemed was sometimes “affectionate support” that it was his “responsibility” to be better aware of what was wanted and what wasn’t.

“Here’s the deal: I’ve always thought that part of leadership, part of politics was listening to people, hearing them, making them feel comfortable, letting them know I hear them,” Biden said. “And I empathize with them when they have a problem. It’s my responsibility to be more sensitive to whether or not someone wants me to reassure them, or wants to say hello, or wants affectionate support. And that’s my responsibility.”

