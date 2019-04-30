CNN’s Begala: ‘You Can Shoot My Dog and if I Think You Can Beat Trump I’m Going to Be for You’

During Monday’s “Cuomo Primetime” on CNN, network political commentator Paul Begala shared just how much he wants President Donald Trump out of office.

Begala said that someone could shoot his dog and he would still vote for that person if he thought they could beat Trump in 2020.

“I’m a JFK Democrat. I will pay any price, bear any burden, support any friend, oppose any foe to ensure the defeat of Donald J. Trump,” Begala stated. “You could be for Medicare for all, or not. You can shoot my dog, and if I think you can beat Trump I’m going to be for you.”

“Well that’s very mainstream of you,” host Chris Cuomo responded.

