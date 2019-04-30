Eric Swalwell: If Barr Doesn’t Testify Before Congress, He Should Be Impeached

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” during coverage of The Washington Post report that special counsel Robert Mueller told Attorney General William Barr his summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the probe, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said in light of the report, Barr should be impeached if he does not testify to Congress about his handling of the report.

Swalwell said, “We will hear it from Barr and ultimately from Mueller. If Barr backs out, you are going to get subpoenas. If he doesn’t answer, he will face contempt and think he should face impeachment. If he’s going to say I’m not going to follow the law and Congress, there has to be consequences. I hope it doesn’t come to that, but what do you do when you have enables the president’s worst instincts. You have to speak their language as well. That’s the only thing they understand.”

