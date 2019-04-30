Fed Reserve Nominee Moore: Decline in Male Earnings the Biggest Problem Facing Economy Over Last 25 Years

Federal Reserve nominee Stephen Moore on Tuesday said that the decline in male earnings over the last 25 years has been “the biggest problem” in the United States’ economy over the last 25 years.

Moore said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” he does not have a problem with women earning the same as men, but he warned a drop in men’s earnings “has very negative consequences” for the economy and society.

“The biggest problem I see in the economy over the last 25 years is what has happened to male earnings, for black males and white males as well. They’ve been declining, and that is, I think, a big problem,” Moore advised. “Look, I want everybody’s wages to rise, of course, but people are talking about women’s earnings — they have risen. The problem has actually been the steady decline in male earnings, and I think we should pay attention to that because I think that has very negative consequences for the economy and for society.”

