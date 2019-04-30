Joe Scarborough: Donald Trump Is ‘Really Scared’ of Joe Biden

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough took a jab at President Donald Trump by saying his lack of a poker face showed that he was “really scared” of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“It will surprise you, but when Kenny Rogers sang about ‘The Gambler,’ he was not thinking of Donald J. Trump because Donald Trump has the worst poker face in the history of modern American politics. He was sort of in a meltdown about old Joe Biden, being in Joe’s home state of Pennsylvania. And there was a tweetstorm about it. You can tell he’s really scared of Biden. And he understands this year will be all about Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, and he has drawn the worst card in Joe Biden if he wants to win Pennsylvania.”

