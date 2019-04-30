Joy Behar: Trump Is ‘So Disgusting’ Even the Great Economy Is Not Improving His Approval Rating

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump is “so disgusting,” even with a great economic his approval poll ratings are not “in the 70s.”

Behar said, “The other thing about the economy that’s interesting is that Trump’s numbers never seem to go past 38, 39%. And with an economy like this, he should be in the 70s.”

Meghan McCain said, “It’s bizarrely historical in that sense that in any other presidency this would be a persona non grata because the economy is on fire. It’s something he promised, and he has kept, whether or not he deserves credit for it or not.”

Behar added, “He’s so disgusting that people hate him anyway.”

