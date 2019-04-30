Maxine Waters: Barr Should Resign or Be Impeached

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said in light of the of The Washington Post report that special counsel Robert Mueller told Attorney General William Barr his summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the probe, Barr should resign or be impeached.

Waters said, “I think that Barr should resign. If he does not resign, he should be facing impeachment proceedings also. He has abdicated on his responsibility. He’s lied. He has used the very words coming right out of the president’s mouth, ‘no collusion, no collusion, no collusion.’ And made a decision that despite what the counsel put into that report about obstruction of justice, he said he made the decision that he had not obstructed justice. It is outrageous, and he needs to go.”

