Mika on Biden Accuser’s Demand for Apology: ‘Completely Ridiculous,’ ‘He’s Not Interested in Your Hair’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said it is “ridiculous” for Lucy Flores to demanded an apology in a New York Times op-ed, from former Vice President Joe Biden for touching her at a campaign event in 2014.

Brzezinski said, “I really think sometimes we got to get out of New York, get out of Washington, get out of the big cities and think about what the questions are you want to ask a major candidate in terms of their candidacy for the presidency. The amount of time that was spent on Biden’s hugs, this is a guy who has hugged 5 to 10 million people, and they love the fact that he’s touchy and huggy and they run to him.”

She continued, “Five women are uncomfortable with the way they hugged him. One of them says she smelled his hair. I can promise you. I know Joe Biden. He went up behind her and took a deep breath because he was about to go on stage. I want to explain that because there is a woman who accused him of smelling her hair. He’s not interested in your hair. He was going on stage, he took a deep breath before he went on stage and you took it deeply personally, and now you’re writing a New York Times op-ed about it demanding an apology? This once again is completely ridiculous, and the rest of America thinks it’s ridiculous, too.”

She added, “I’m done. You guys can continue to talk about this. I won’t. I refuse to give it any more time.”

