Pelosi: Trump Obstructing Justice ‘on a Daily Basis’

Monday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters President Donald Trump had demonstrated on a “daily basis his obstruction” of justice.

When asked about the conflict over Attorney General William Barr testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Pelosi said, “Respect the Constitution. Honor your oath of office. Honor the request of Congress for the American people.”

When asked about the White House “stonewalling” Congress’ requests, Pelosi said, “The president is demonstrating on a daily basis his obstruction.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN