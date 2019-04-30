Pompeo: Maduro ‘Was Ready to Leave This Morning,’ ‘And the Russians Indicated He Should Stay’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking to CNN’s @WolfBlitzer , claimed that Nicolás Maduro was preparing to leave Venezuela "this morning" but was talked out of it by the Russians. https://t.co/MZO3Co8v4t pic.twitter.com/XOEhecn2jk

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells CNN's @WolfBlitzer that it's time for Nicolás Maduro to "leave," adding "He has no answers for the Venezuelan people and the United States is determined to assist the Venezuelan people in restoring democracy." https://t.co/19NDtL2h3Y pic.twitter.com/mzUjviHBiK

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Nicolas Maduro “had an airplane on the tarmac” and was ready to leave Venezuela for Cuba on Tuesday morning, but “the Russians indicated he should stay.”

Pompeo said, “Wolf, we’ve watched throughout the day, it’s been a long time since anyone has seen Maduro. He had an airplane on the tarmac. He was ready to leave this morning, as we understand it, and the Russians indicated he should stay.”

Pompeo later added, “He was headed for Havana.”

Pompeo also called for Maduro to leave Venezuela.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett