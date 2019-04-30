Pompeo: Maduro ‘Was Ready to Leave This Morning,’ ‘And the Russians Indicated He Should Stay’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Nicolas Maduro “had an airplane on the tarmac” and was ready to leave Venezuela for Cuba on Tuesday morning, but “the Russians indicated he should stay.”
Pompeo said, “Wolf, we’ve watched throughout the day, it’s been a long time since anyone has seen Maduro. He had an airplane on the tarmac. He was ready to leave this morning, as we understand it, and the Russians indicated he should stay.”
Pompeo later added, “He was headed for Havana.”
Pompeo also called for Maduro to leave Venezuela.
