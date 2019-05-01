Blumenthal: AG Barr ‘Has an Obligation to Resign’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called on Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller report.

Blumenthal said, “What I heard today was continuing evasive, disingenuous, and outright deceptive answers to our questions. The Mueller letter was a stunning rebuke.”

He continued, “This letter memorializes sentiments that go to the core of William Barr’s credibility, and that’s the reason he has to resign because he has devastated his own credibility.”

He added, “I think that Attorney General William Barr ought to recognize that he has an obligation to resign here. I have called it at the very least for him to recuse himself from those 12 to 14 ongoing investigations into the President of the United States, in other jurisdictions. He declined. In fact, he ducked the question entirely, as to whether he has had any conversations with the White House about them. He said he couldn’t recall. A response that is very difficult to believe. So I think he should resign.”

