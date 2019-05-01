Booker: Barr’s ‘Cowardice’ Is ‘Absurd’ — ‘He Should Resign’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Attorney General William Barr should resign for his “absurd” handling of special counsel Robert Mueller report.

Booker said, “At this point, it’s kind of absurd. He showed a level of cowardice today as opposed to standing behind the plate like an umpire calling balls and strikes he was over there hiding out in the dugout of team Trump and representing a president as opposed to doing his job as an independent attorney general. It is inexcusable. Anybody who reads that report and just wants to be objective, it is a report that describes deceit, lies, instructing people to falsify documents. There is so much outrageous behavior in that document that is creating a normalcy in our country of behavior that in any other time period before this, would have had both sides crying foul. In fact, showing that you’re endangering this nation.”

He added, “He has burned through any credibility he had in that role, and he should resign.”

