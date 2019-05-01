Coons: ‘Timing’ of Release of Mueller’s Letter to Barr ‘Quite Telling’

Wednesday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said his questions to Attorney General William Barr have changed after learning FBI special counsel Robert Mueller wrote a letter to Barr complaining about his summary on the two-year investigation into alleged collusion with Russia.

Coons said the “timing” of the letter’s release is “quite telling” for him.

“[T]he timing of the release of this letter is quite telling. It was released yesterday, on the eve of Attorney General Barr’s testimony, and suggests that at least some on Mueller’s team remain very upset at the ways in which this four-page summary released by Attorney General Barr weeks ago was significantly misleading about the conclusions of the special counsel’s work,” Coons advised.

He later added, “It’s blindingly clear from Robert Mueller’s report that Russia directly interfered in our 2016 presidential election. That’s been the conclusion of our intelligence community for a long time. In great detail, Robert Mueller lays out the many ways in which Russia interfered in our election. What is the president doing to protect our country for the next election from foreign interference?”

