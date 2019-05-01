Hillary: Barr Is in Contempt, ‘Calling For His Resignation Makes Perfect Sense’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” 2016 Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated that Attorney General William Barr is in contempt of Congress and “calling for his resignation makes perfect sense.”

Hillary said, “I think that the committee now faces a question that it has to answer, if they find Barr in contempt, which they have every reason to. Because he actually is. Let that operate on one path, but then get back to the business of calling witnesses who are mentioned in the Mueller report and begin to tell the public story about what it is that is being described in the Mueller report so that the American people can understand and follow it.”

She later added, “I think that the Democrats on the committee did a good job today in exposing…that he is the president’s defense lawyer. He is not the attorney general of the United States in the way that he has conducted himself. Now, calling for his resignation makes perfect sense. Because he’s not discharging the duties of the office. He’s not going to resign. … I think now we need to get into the investigation. Because let’s not let Barr be the big shiny object that diverts people’s attention from the two major findings of the Mueller report.”

