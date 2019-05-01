Kamala Harris: He ‘Didn’t Review the Evidence’ — Barr Must Resign

Wednesday after questioning Attorney General William Barr at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) told reporters Barr must resign.

Harris said, “I believe that what was absolutely enlightening and should be deeply troubling to the entire American public is that he made a decision and didn’t review the evidence. No prosecutor worth her salt would make a decision about whether the president of the United States was involved in an obstruction of justice without reviewing the evidence. This attorney general lacks all credibility and has compromised the American public’s ability to believe that he is a purveyor of justice.”

When asked if Barr should resign, Harris said, “Yes.”

