Mazie Hirono: AG Barr ‘Lied to the People of America’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to the people of America during his testimony before Congress in April.

Hirono said, “He had already decided there was no obstruction from a criminal standpoint, but what about if it’s okay had the president tell the White House counsel to fire Mueller or to have the White House counsel lie about it. There are whole ranges of behavior, and when you enter the moral dead zone that is the White House, this is what you get.”

She added, “He lied to the people of America when he responded to, for example, Chris Van Hollen who asked him ‘does Mueller agreed with your conclusions.’ He said ‘I don’t know.’ This was after he had the letter questioning the four-pager that Barr put out as not being reflective of the work that Mueller did.”

