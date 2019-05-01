Wednesday during MSNBC’s live coverage of Attorney General William Barr testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, anchor Brian Williams broke in to disagree with committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) opening statement.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRIAN WILLIAMS: We’re reluctant to do this, we rarely do, but the chairman of the judiciary Committee just said that Mueller found there was no collusion. That is not correct. Nicole Wallace, the report says collusion is not a thing they considered. It doesn’t exist in federal code.

NICOLLE WALLACE: And what’s stunning is that Lindsey Graham is offering answers to questions that are not on the table today. The question on the table today after a reporting last night is why did Barr mischaracterize what was actually in the Mueller report. And I’m sorry Lindsey Graham, but your defensiveness is showing. To talk about everything that went in to it is a stunning mischaracterization of what the whole exercise is supposed to be about, reveals what I said before, that he is sitting there not as the chairman of the Judiciary Committee but a human shield for Donald Trump and it would appear, William Barr.

WILLIAMS: Again, we try to offer just gavel to gavel coverage but that phrase or the lack of it, it’s absence from federal code.