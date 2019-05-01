Scarborough, Brzezinski to Trump: ‘You Can Tweet Nudes — We Don’t Care’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday had a message for President Donald Trump about how little they care about what he has to say in attempt to distract from Attorney General William Barr’s testimony regarding FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation.

Brzezinski said Trump could tweet his nude photos out and she would not care, with her husband adding, “We’re not going to pay attention to your tweets.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BRZEZINSKI: Some people are texting me, saying that, Joe, President Trump is tweeting like crazy right now. Can you tell your friend that we’re not interested. SCARBOROUGH: I got it, I got it. Hey, Donald. Donald. BRZEZINSKI: You can tweet nudes. We don’t care. We’re not looking. Not interested. We’re going to stay focused on this story. SCARBOROUGH: Hey, Donald. We used to be friends, and I’m sorry that it turned out the way it did. I can’t be friends with a guy who wants to be an autocrat. BRZEZINSKI (while acting like she is playing on her phone): OK? Stop. Stop that. Doesn’t work. SCARBOROUGH: Go eat a sandwich. Get some KFC in the morning. I’ve always found the variety pack, like right before breakfast, is fantastic. Eat your Kentucky Fried Chicken. BRZEZINSKI: Yeah. SCARBOROUGH: Get a Big Mac. Get an Egg McMuffin. Something. McDonald’s makes great pancakes. Do that. We’re not going to pay attention to your tweets. And now back to our regularly scheduled program.

(h/t Newsbusters)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent