Schiff on Barr: ‘He Should Step Down’

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called on Attorney General William Barr to “step down.”

Schiff said Barr should have recused himself from overseeing FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election due to his “obvious bias,” which he added is now showing.

“He should have never been given the job under these circumstances. Now he … in the interest of the department, should step down, but I have no expectation that he will,” Schiff told host Alisyn Camerota. “And what we are seeing, I think, is that anyone who gets close to Donald Trump becomes tainted by that experience and the fundamental conundrum is how do you ethically serve a deeply unethical president?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent