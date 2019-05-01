Speier: Barr ‘Better Up His Game or He Should Be Impeached’

During an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee member Jackie Speier (D-CA) stated that Attorney General William Barr “better up his game or he should be impeached.”

Speier said, “I would say he better up his game or he should be impeached. I was astonished, truly astonished by his inability to answer very basic questions that would suggest to most of us that he is hiding something. For Robert Mueller to write him a letter and say that he is threatening — that Barr was threating to undermine the full confidence of the American people by the way he was describing the report says volumes. I think it’s very important that we talk to Bob Mueller. What we have here is not an attorney general for the United States. We have someone who’s running a PR firm on behalf of someone who is subject to damage control.”

Speier added that Barr “clearly hasn’t read the report, nor the underlying evidence that probably is over a thousand pages, and yet he could make a decision and a determination that the president did not obstruct justice. That’s truly laughable.”

