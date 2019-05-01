Whoopi Goldberg: AG Barr Is Lying for Trump— ‘There’s a Coup Happening’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Attorney General William Barr was lying for President Donald Trump, which makes her feel like “there’s a coup happening.”

Discussing special counsel Robert Mueller’s letter to Barr expressing his displeasure with Barr’s summery, co-host Sunny Hostin said, “What Mueller is saying to Barr in this letter — and again I encourage everyone to read it — he’s saying the four-page summary that you put out does not capture what our investigation found.”

She added, “In a sense he’s saying you are misleading the public.”

Discussing Barr’s testimony on April 9 that he did not know Mueller’s team was frustrated with his summery after he received the letter from Mueller in late March, Goldberg said, “I think it’s interesting that we are now —so the idea that when someone says did you know? And you say uh-uh. That now is not a lie?”

Co-host Joy Behar interjected, “It is a lie.”

Goldberg continued, “You knew and you didn’t say you knew. If my mother — I did that to my mother she would kick my behind, okay, because it’s a lie. When they ask you you’re supposed to tell. You can’t—you know, listen, you may not like how the conversation goes but you have to answer the questions. This is not a game. This is not a TV show, man. This is our lives. This is America. You’ve got to answer these questions so we can figure out whether this guy does need to be the president again. We need to know. And if we can’t trust you all to tell us then I sort of feel like they’re —there’s a coup happening.”

Behar added, “They’re gas-lighting us.”

