A New Jersey woman said her husband, a police officer, was called “a killer” by an American Airlines employee last month when she went to customer service over a missing bag after her flight was redirected to Memphis, TN, according to WREG.

Theresia Tirado said the Envoy Air (a subsidiary of American Airlines) employee became angry and blasted her husband upon learning he worked in law enforcement.

“And he said, ‘You’re a cop. That means you’re a killer,'” Tirado told WREG.

That is when Tirado’s husband began recording the man.

Tirado can be heard responding in the video, “Seriously? That is the most offensive thing ever.”

“He might kill me because he’s a police officer that’s called me useless,” the employee added.

Tirado said it was “sad” to hear someone call her husband “a killer” — especially in front of their children.

Fox News obtained an apology statement from American Airlines that did not say if the employee was reprimanded for his actions.

Statement as follows:

We apologize to the Tirados regarding the interaction they had with an Envoy team member at MEM during their travels last month. What we see in the video is extremely concerning: In our culture, every interaction with a customer or team member should be grounded in respect. That’s not what we saw here. As soon as we became aware of the issue, we reached out to Mrs. Tirado directly to let her know that we take this very seriously. We have spoken to both Officer and Mrs. Tirado and have assured them that we are taking steps to make things right with them and ensure this doesn’t happen again.

