Bennet: ‘The Democratic Party Doesn’t Stand for Very Much at the National Level’

Thursday on “CBS This Morning,” after entering the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) discussed the state of the Democratic Party heading into the 2020 primary.

Host John Dickerson asked Bennet if the large list of Democrats running is “healthy” or a sign the party does not know what it wants.

Bennet said he thinks it is both, but added that the party “doesn’t stand for very much at the national level.”

“The Democratic Party doesn’t stand for very much at the national level with respect to what the American people think,” Bennet told Dickerson. “But this is the opportunity to show people what we stand for, for us to have a competition of ideas. … A process like this is long overdue in the Democratic Party.”

