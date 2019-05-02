Eric Swalwell: House Should Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against AG Barr

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” 2020 presidential hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called for the impeachment of Attorney General William Barr.

Swalwell said, “I’ve given a lot of thought about what we have seen in the last few months with Attorney General Barr. I’ve asked myself and my colleagues what do you do when someone pre-judges the investigation before it begins with the letter he sent? What do you do when the attorney general accuses the prior intelligence community of spying on the Trump administration? What do you do when the attorney general mischaracterizes the report that Bob Mueller wrote? What do you do when he lies to Congress as he did to Mr. Crist? What do you do when the attorney general does not turn over the documents the Congress has subpoenaed? I think there’s only one thing left to do and that’s to commence impeachment proceedings against him.”

He added, “I think we should begin the proceedings to remove the attorney general. He is obstructing in real-time right now. The only way to fully understand what the president did and hold him accountable is to see the full Mueller report and have an independent attorney general, not one who is acting as the president’s lawyer. If he’s not going to turn over information and lie to Congress, then he can’t be in that position. We need to remove him but not take off the table beginning impeachment proceedings against the president as well.”

