Kamala Harris: Trump’s ‘Primary Interest Has Been to Obstruct Justice’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) reacted to President Donald Trump calling her “nasty” for her questioning of Attorney General William Barr over his summary of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Harris shrugged off being called “nasty,” and accused the president of having a “primary interest” in obstructing justice before shifting to campaigning for her presidential run.

“His primary interest has been to obstruct justice. My primary interest is to pursue justice,” Harris told host Alisyn Camerota. “You can call that whatever name you want, but I think that’s what the American people want in a leader.”

