Michael Bennet Enters 2020 Race — ‘My Plan Is to Run for President’

Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) announced his intentions to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Bennet’s entry into the contest makes him the 22nd Democrat to announce and the second candidate from Colorado.

“My plan is to run for president,” Bennet said. “[I] think this country faces two enormous challenges. One is a lack of economic mobility and opportunity for most Americans, and the other is the need to restore integrity to our government.”

“If we continue to go down the path we’re going — and this isn’t just about President Trump, it’s about the politics that existed before he got there — what was made bad is worse, but if we keep going down this road we’re going to be the first generation of Americans to leave less opportunity, not more, to the next generation,” he added. “I just need to do everything I can do to make sure we don’t do that.”

