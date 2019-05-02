MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump, Barr Both Lie with ‘Absolute Ease,’ Share ‘Delusions’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, shows like President Donald Trump, Barr has an “absolute ease” with lying and an “absolute faith” in delusions.

Wallace said, “The point I’m making, we are judged for better and for worse, this doesn’t always show up in polls because respondents and voters aren’t always honest about it. But I think what I’m getting at is Kamala Harris nailed every aspect of being a strong woman, a professional woman and tough as bleep. And if you want to measure these candidates, you have to watch them in the ring with the most similar to Trump kind of politician. There’s no one more similar to Trump than William Barr in terms of his absolute ease with which he lies, his absolute faith in sort of the Trump delusions that he was spied on, that asylum seekers can be permanently detained, that there was no grounds to investigate this President. So to see her take him on was as good of a trial run as these Democrats are going to get.”

