Pelosi: AG Barr ‘Was Not Telling the Truth’ to Congress — ‘That’s a Crime’

Thursday at her weekly press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress during his April testimony when he stating he was not aware if Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team took issue with his summary of the report.

Pelosi said, “What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That’s a crime.”

She added, “He lied to Congress. He lied to Congress. If anybody else did that it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law. Not the president of the United States and not the attorney general. Being attorney general does not give you a bat to go say whatever you want.”

