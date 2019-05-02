Scarborough: Barr ‘Dangerous,’ ‘Unworthy’ to Be Attorney General

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted Thursday to Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony over FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report over his investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Scarborough slammed the “dangerous” attorney general, saying he lied in the hearing and is “unworthy” to be in his position because he is acting as President Donald Trump’s “defense attorney.”

“You look at everything … that Barr did yesterday, stumbling and hesitating, the lies that he told in front of everybody — I understand it doesn’t make political sense to impeach Donald Trump, but for the life of me I don’t know why Democrats would not start gathering evidence to impeach this man,” Scarborough stated. “He is as dangerous in the position of attorney general as Donald Trump is as president of the United States and he’s unfit and unworthy to be there.”

“Barr is not an attorney general of the United States, he is Donald Trump’s defense attorney. He’s his lackey, he’s his stooge,” he added.

