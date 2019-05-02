Schweizer: The Left Is Just Attacking Me and the NYT, Not Refuting the Facts

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart News senior editor-at-large and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer stated that no one is refuting the facts about his and the New York Times‘ reporting about 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Ukraine, but people on the left are simply attacking him and the New York Times.

Schweizer said, “Look, from the beginning, when the book came out, and even today with the New York Times confirming my reporting, what the left is basically do[ing] is attacking me personally, and now attacking the New York Times. They’re not disputing any of the facts. … The Biden family has cashed in while Joe Biden was vice president, and they’re not refuting any of the facts, they’re simply attacking me, and in this case, the New York Times.”

