Trump: ‘I’d Be Very Happy’ if Biden Was My Opponent – ‘I’d Be Happy With Bernie’

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel broadcast on Thursday’s “Special Report,” President Trump stated that he believes the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is between former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and that he would be happy with either getting the nomination.

Trump said, “I’d be very happy if it were Biden.”

Trump added, “I just don’t think he’d be a very good candidate. … I wish him well. I’d like him to get it. I’d be happy. I’d be happy with Bernie. I personally think it’s those two.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett