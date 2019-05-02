Trump on McGahn Testifying Before Congress: ‘It’s Done’

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel broadcast on Thursday’s “Special Report,” President Trump discussed the possibility of former White House counsel Don McGahn testifying before Congress. He said that he can’t let McGahn testify and then tell others they can’t, and later declared, “it’s done.”

Trump said, “Well, I’ve had him testifying already for 30 hours.”

FNC Chief Intelligence Correspondent Catherine Herridge asked, “So, is the answer no?”

Trump responded, “I don’t think I can let him, and then tell everybody else you can’t. … So, they’ve testified for many hours, all of them, many, many, many people.”

Herridge then asked, “So, is it done?”

Trump answered, “I would say, it’s done.”

