Watch Live: Holocaust Survivor Families Gather in Poland for March of the Living

The annual March of the Living, founded in 1988, brings together Holocaust survivors and their families, as well as government representatives, civil society groups, and youth groups, from around the world to walk the three-kilometer path between the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz and the death camp of Birkenau.

The event is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. local time, 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

The stream is provided courtesy of the International March of the Living.