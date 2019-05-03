Carlson: Where Are Congress, White House as Big Tech Cracks Down on Free Speech?

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson opened his show with a reaction to Facebook’s banning of so-called “dangerous” entities.

The Fox News Channel host offered a question to his viewers, which was as to where congressional leaders and the Trump administration were amid this “crackdown.”

“What about us? Who is standing up for us?” Carlson said. “Where are our leaders in Congress? Where is the White House? Nowhere. As long as big tech isn’t hassling them personally and directly, as long as their accounts remain open, they don’t seem to care.”

“They’re fools,” he continued. “Would any of these people get reelected in a country where left-wing tech companies control the terms of political debate? Can you really win a presidential election if Google opposes you? No, you can’t. Not a chance, not right now. Without free speech, there is no democracy. It’s time to stop lying about that.”

