CNN Tapper: Trump Giving Putin’s View — ‘Almost as if He Is the Spokesman for the Kremlin’

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper accused President Donald Trump of giving Russian President Vladimir Putin’s view on the conflict in Venezuela during his comments this Friday afternoon.

Tapper said, “One other thing that was interesting on the call today, take a listen to the president talking about how he believes Putin on the subject of Venezuela. Putin claiming that he’s not interested in interfering in Venezuela, despite everything we’ve heard from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and all sorts of other U.S. officials.”

He added, “President Trump is not saying, well, this is what Putin claims. He is giving Putin’s point of view, almost as if he is the spokesman for The Kremlin. ‘He is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela.’ There are Russian troops in Venezuela!”

