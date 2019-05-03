CNN’s Camerota Disheartened by Trump Facing No Consequence: ‘They’ve Broken My Spirit’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” co-host Alisyn Camerota lamented the lack of consequences President Donald Trump has faced in the wake of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report.

Co-anchor John Berman said, “If you look at the Mueller report, what Robert Mueller says Don McGahn says is that the president told him to fire Robert Mueller and create a fake paper trail.”

Camerota said, “That sounds like obstruction of justice, and they won’t do anything.”

Berman continued, “William Barr says it didn’t happen that way. The only jury that matters in this is the U.S. Congress. So the U.S. Congress wants to get Don McGahn’s in front of them to get his version, to cross-examine McGahn on what’s in the Mueller report after especially after Bill Barr now. That’s why it could change.”

He added, “The most significant thing is the president told us he’s not going to let Don McGahn testify and Emmet Flood wrote a five-page letter which is this bizarre legalize wind up to say we are not going to let Don McGahn testify.”

Camerota said, “I guess my point, John, and I’m sorry if I sound like they’ve broken my spirit, however— ”

Berman said. “That’s what it sounds like. I think that’s the goal too.”

She continued, “Well, it’s worked. I think I am channeling many members of the American public who feel these past two years have been disheartening for people who believe in justice. The reason I say that is because, you see in the Mueller report ample evidence laid out of obstruction, of what Robert Mueller considered obstruction, but nothing happens. You see violations of the Emoluments Clause, and nothing happens. Nepotism, but nothing happens.”

